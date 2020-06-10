Rent Calculator
830 PHILLIPS ST
830 PHILLIPS ST
830 Phillips Street
·
830 Phillips Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Marco- Cute Downstairs 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment-Living Room-Office-Eat in Kitchen-Hardwood/New Carpet-Rev Cycle A/C Fans-Off Street parking-Cat Ok W/fees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 PHILLIPS ST have any available units?
830 PHILLIPS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 830 PHILLIPS ST have?
Some of 830 PHILLIPS ST's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 830 PHILLIPS ST currently offering any rent specials?
830 PHILLIPS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 PHILLIPS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 PHILLIPS ST is pet friendly.
Does 830 PHILLIPS ST offer parking?
Yes, 830 PHILLIPS ST offers parking.
Does 830 PHILLIPS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 PHILLIPS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 PHILLIPS ST have a pool?
No, 830 PHILLIPS ST does not have a pool.
Does 830 PHILLIPS ST have accessible units?
No, 830 PHILLIPS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 830 PHILLIPS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 PHILLIPS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
