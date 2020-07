Amenities

When location is everything! Walk to work, restaurants and shopping. Close to downtown hospitals, events and major thorough fares. This one bedroom PLUS OFFICE condo is in the heart of San Marco with a view of the St John's River from your back deck. Enjoy common grounds, a community pool and sunsets galore! Kitchen and bath have been updated and the unit is ready for you to make it home - today!