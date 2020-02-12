8290 Gate Parkway #505

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors gym pool clubhouse car wash area

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool

Gardens of Bridgehampton - This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in the Gardens of Bridgehampton community. This ground floor unit offers laminate hardwood flooring in the living area, a screened lanai, and a washer/dryer! Basic cable, water & sewer is included while provided by the HOA! The Gardens of Bridgehampton offers amenities including a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, and car care center! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. Sorry, no pets



(RLNE1834943)