Jacksonville, FL
8290 Gate Parkway #505
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8290 Gate Parkway #505

8290 W Gate Pkwy 505 · No Longer Available
Location

8290 W Gate Pkwy 505, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
Gardens of Bridgehampton - This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in the Gardens of Bridgehampton community. This ground floor unit offers laminate hardwood flooring in the living area, a screened lanai, and a washer/dryer! Basic cable, water & sewer is included while provided by the HOA! The Gardens of Bridgehampton offers amenities including a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, and car care center! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. Sorry, no pets

(RLNE1834943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8290 Gate Parkway #505 have any available units?
8290 Gate Parkway #505 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8290 Gate Parkway #505 have?
Some of 8290 Gate Parkway #505's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8290 Gate Parkway #505 currently offering any rent specials?
8290 Gate Parkway #505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8290 Gate Parkway #505 pet-friendly?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #505 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #505 offer parking?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #505 does not offer parking.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8290 Gate Parkway #505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #505 have a pool?
Yes, 8290 Gate Parkway #505 has a pool.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #505 have accessible units?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #505 does not have accessible units.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #505 does not have units with dishwashers.
