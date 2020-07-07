All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8258 Lexington Dr

8258 Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8258 Lexington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fb5eaa085 ----
Cute two bedroom, one-bath home with hardwood and laminate floors and multiple ceiling fans throughout, modern kitchen, vintage bathroom, and one-car garage all on a third of an acre lot. Book your showing today!

*Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent. Additional fees apply: application fee - $50 per adult, pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet, administration fee - $150. Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date. One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in. (All fees are subject to change without prior notice.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8258 Lexington Dr have any available units?
8258 Lexington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8258 Lexington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8258 Lexington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8258 Lexington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8258 Lexington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8258 Lexington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8258 Lexington Dr offers parking.
Does 8258 Lexington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8258 Lexington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8258 Lexington Dr have a pool?
No, 8258 Lexington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8258 Lexington Dr have accessible units?
No, 8258 Lexington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8258 Lexington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8258 Lexington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8258 Lexington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8258 Lexington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

