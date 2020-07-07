8258 Lexington Dr

Amenities

Cute two bedroom, one-bath home with hardwood and laminate floors and multiple ceiling fans throughout, modern kitchen, vintage bathroom, and one-car garage all on a third of an acre lot. Book your showing today!



*Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent. Additional fees apply: application fee - $50 per adult, pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet, administration fee - $150. Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date. One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in. (All fees are subject to change without prior notice.)