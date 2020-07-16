All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:59 AM

8248 GARDEN VIEW CT

8248 Garden View Ct · (904) 993-9157
Location

8248 Garden View Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2470 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Contemporary style home on a secluded cul-de-sac lot. Open, bright and split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted ceilings with sky lights. Many windows and plenty storage. Formal dining open to the great room. Updated kitchen with corian countertops, 2 ovens, one with a Jenn-Air down draft cooktop. Separate breakfast area and den/bonus room off the kitchen. Large master suite w/2 closets, sep. shower, jetted-tub, and bidet. Nice covered porch leading to the in-ground pool. 2 hot water heaters and 2 zone HVAC. Tile in wet areas, entry, dining, kit and bonus area. Dining area has a built-in buffet. Bonus has a built-in desk. Carpet in Great room and bedrooms. Wet bar off the great and dining rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT have any available units?
8248 GARDEN VIEW CT has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT have?
Some of 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT currently offering any rent specials?
8248 GARDEN VIEW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT pet-friendly?
No, 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT offer parking?
No, 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT does not offer parking.
Does 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT have a pool?
Yes, 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT has a pool.
Does 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT have accessible units?
No, 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8248 GARDEN VIEW CT does not have units with dishwashers.
