8248 GARDEN VIEW CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Contemporary style home on a secluded cul-de-sac lot. Open, bright and split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted ceilings with sky lights. Many windows and plenty storage. Formal dining open to the great room. Updated kitchen with corian countertops, 2 ovens, one with a Jenn-Air down draft cooktop. Separate breakfast area and den/bonus room off the kitchen. Large master suite w/2 closets, sep. shower, jetted-tub, and bidet. Nice covered porch leading to the in-ground pool. 2 hot water heaters and 2 zone HVAC. Tile in wet areas, entry, dining, kit and bonus area. Dining area has a built-in buffet. Bonus has a built-in desk. Carpet in Great room and bedrooms. Wet bar off the great and dining rooms.