Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8244 Windypine Lane

8244 Windypine Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8244 Windypine Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
•Second bedroom and bath downstairs
Second bedroom has very pretty pink mural on wall
•Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry closet
•Large dining area open to the living room
•Laundry and storage area off of back patio
•Plenty of closet space
•Hardwood/laminate tile flooring downstairs and carpet in upstairs bedroom
•Fenced backyard
•End unit
•Lawn maintenance included in the rent

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8244 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8244 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8244 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8244 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8244 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8244 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8244 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8244 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8244 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8244 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8244 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8244 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8244 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8244 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8244 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8244 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8244 Windypine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8244 Windypine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

