8244 Windypine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area

•Second bedroom and bath downstairs

Second bedroom has very pretty pink mural on wall

•Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry closet

•Large dining area open to the living room

•Laundry and storage area off of back patio

•Plenty of closet space

•Hardwood/laminate tile flooring downstairs and carpet in upstairs bedroom

•Fenced backyard

•End unit

•Lawn maintenance included in the rent



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.