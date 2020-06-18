All apartments in Jacksonville
824 BUNKER HILL BLVD

824 Bunker Hill Boulevard · (904) 297-2022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

824 Bunker Hill Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic 4 bedroom home with fenced yard and lots of living space! Spacious front yard features brick pavers and nice landscaping, interior has all new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and bedrooms, brand new paint throughout, closets have plenty of storage space, and large backyard also has pavers and fence, the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining! Home also a very large attached storage area. Don't miss this charming, updated home! Dogs up to 60 pounds allowed. New kitchen appliances to be installed upon receipt of tenants security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD have any available units?
824 BUNKER HILL BLVD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
824 BUNKER HILL BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD does offer parking.
Does 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD have a pool?
No, 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
