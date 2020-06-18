824 BUNKER HILL BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic 4 bedroom home with fenced yard and lots of living space! Spacious front yard features brick pavers and nice landscaping, interior has all new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and bedrooms, brand new paint throughout, closets have plenty of storage space, and large backyard also has pavers and fence, the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining! Home also a very large attached storage area. Don't miss this charming, updated home! Dogs up to 60 pounds allowed. New kitchen appliances to be installed upon receipt of tenants security deposit.