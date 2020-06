Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

This well maintained 3 bedroom home has large kitchen, most of the floors are wood, fresh paint and two full baths with tubs. Separate Dining room and is close to public park. Garage and garage apartment in back do not convey! There is small storage and equipped laundry room shared between both tenants.