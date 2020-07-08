Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8226 Green Parrot Rd #308
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8226 Green Parrot Rd #308
8226 Green Parrot Rd 308
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8226 Green Parrot Rd 308, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Southside 3 BR Condo. Vaulted Ceilings. Great Water View - Southside Condo. 3 BR. Water View. Top Floor. Gated. Resort Amenities. Water & Sewer Included
(RLNE5771257)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 have any available units?
8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 currently offering any rent specials?
8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 is pet friendly.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 offer parking?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 does not offer parking.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 have a pool?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 does not have a pool.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 have accessible units?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd #308 does not have units with air conditioning.
