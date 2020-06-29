All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N.

8221 N Hot Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8221 N Hot Springs Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
McGirts Creek Living! - Wonderful home located in the McGirts Creek subdivision on Jacksonville's Westside. This home features a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Additional features include a large living area with separate dining room. The full function kitchen offers a kitchen dining area, all appliances and plenty of cabinet & counter space. All bedrooms provide generous square footage and new laminate flooring has just been installed. A private patio and large fenced yard make this property a must see. Call today to schedule your private showing.

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
1st App $50, Each Additional App $50, 1 App per Adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. have any available units?
8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. currently offering any rent specials?
8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. is pet friendly.
Does 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. offer parking?
No, 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. does not offer parking.
Does 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. have a pool?
No, 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. does not have a pool.
Does 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. have accessible units?
No, 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N. does not have units with air conditioning.

