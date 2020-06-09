8210 GREEN PARROT RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities media room

**AVAILABLE NOW**Great price for 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area! This unit is very spacious with a bar area outside kitchen, large master bedroom, second bathroom, and plenty of closet space. The unit features a walk-in shower as well as washer/dryer, black appliances, and large second bathroom. Summer Key is a condominium community in popular Southside. Nestled in an old Florida natural environment among towering pines, beautiful palms and major oaks, Summer Key is designed around the free spirited way of life found in Key West. The community is in close proximity to great dining entertainment, shopping and local universities. St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown Theater and The Avenues Mall are just around the corner.