Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8210 GREEN PARROT RD
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

8210 GREEN PARROT RD

8210 Green Parrot Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8210 Green Parrot Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
media room
**AVAILABLE NOW**Great price for 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area! This unit is very spacious with a bar area outside kitchen, large master bedroom, second bathroom, and plenty of closet space. The unit features a walk-in shower as well as washer/dryer, black appliances, and large second bathroom. Summer Key is a condominium community in popular Southside. Nestled in an old Florida natural environment among towering pines, beautiful palms and major oaks, Summer Key is designed around the free spirited way of life found in Key West. The community is in close proximity to great dining entertainment, shopping and local universities. St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown Theater and The Avenues Mall are just around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 GREEN PARROT RD have any available units?
8210 GREEN PARROT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8210 GREEN PARROT RD currently offering any rent specials?
8210 GREEN PARROT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 GREEN PARROT RD pet-friendly?
No, 8210 GREEN PARROT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8210 GREEN PARROT RD offer parking?
No, 8210 GREEN PARROT RD does not offer parking.
Does 8210 GREEN PARROT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8210 GREEN PARROT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 GREEN PARROT RD have a pool?
No, 8210 GREEN PARROT RD does not have a pool.
Does 8210 GREEN PARROT RD have accessible units?
No, 8210 GREEN PARROT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 GREEN PARROT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 GREEN PARROT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8210 GREEN PARROT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8210 GREEN PARROT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
