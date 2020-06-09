great home, very cute, right in the middle of the city, close to shopping and minutes from the highway. minutes to NAS Jax and 295. Central AIR, nice front and back yard, we looking for a decent tenant, call me do not text please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8148 OSTEEN ST have any available units?
8148 OSTEEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.