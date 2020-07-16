8144 BEATLE BLVD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

This rental home could be what you have been waiting for, located near the Collins Road and HWY 17 in the west side community of Jacksonville. Beatle Blvd offers you easy access to anywhere you need to go in and out of Jacksonville!With an open living/kitchen concept, that includes a wood burning fire place. Cozy and functional eat in kitchen, all new SS appliances package that you can be the first to use! Plus a formal living room off entry. All new flooring inside, vinyl plank in livings spaces with carpet in bedrooms.This split bedroom floor plan also includes a nice sized chain link fenced yard and 2 car garage/drive for parking. Please contact us to a peak inside before it is gone!