8144 BEATLE BLVD.
8144 BEATLE BLVD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:52 AM

8144 BEATLE BLVD

8144 Beatle Boulevard · (904) 598-1557 ext. 18
Location

8144 Beatle Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1441 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This rental home could be what you have been waiting for, located near the Collins Road and HWY 17 in the west side community of Jacksonville. Beatle Blvd offers you easy access to anywhere you need to go in and out of Jacksonville!With an open living/kitchen concept, that includes a wood burning fire place. Cozy and functional eat in kitchen, all new SS appliances package that you can be the first to use! Plus a formal living room off entry. All new flooring inside, vinyl plank in livings spaces with carpet in bedrooms.This split bedroom floor plan also includes a nice sized chain link fenced yard and 2 car garage/drive for parking. Please contact us to a peak inside before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8144 BEATLE BLVD have any available units?
8144 BEATLE BLVD has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8144 BEATLE BLVD have?
Some of 8144 BEATLE BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8144 BEATLE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8144 BEATLE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8144 BEATLE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8144 BEATLE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8144 BEATLE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 8144 BEATLE BLVD offers parking.
Does 8144 BEATLE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8144 BEATLE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8144 BEATLE BLVD have a pool?
No, 8144 BEATLE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 8144 BEATLE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8144 BEATLE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8144 BEATLE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8144 BEATLE BLVD has units with dishwashers.

