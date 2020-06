Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo, located in the Alexandria community. Located in the historic San Marco district, this unit offers a water view from the deck, washer/dryer, and access to a central courtyard overlooking the river! The Alexandria community offers a community pool, gorgeous water views, and easy access to Downtown and Riverside!