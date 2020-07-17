8079 Village Gate Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse - Property Id: 313707



Lovingly kept home, laminate flooring in living room and dining room overlooking screened in porch and a partially fenced backyard. Kitchen features tile floors, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have walk in closets, adjoining bathrooms and newer carpeting. One bedroom is on the first floor and two master bedrooms are on the second floor. Attached storage room in the rear and two off street parking spaces. Location is convenient to I-95 and Avenues Mall, 15 minute drive to Downtown Jacksonville, 20 minutes to NAS Jax, and 30 minutes to Jacksonville Beach.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313707

Property Id 313707



(RLNE5908611)