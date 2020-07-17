All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

8079 Village Gate Ct

8079 Village Gate Court · No Longer Available
Location

8079 Village Gate Court, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse - Property Id: 313707

Lovingly kept home, laminate flooring in living room and dining room overlooking screened in porch and a partially fenced backyard. Kitchen features tile floors, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have walk in closets, adjoining bathrooms and newer carpeting. One bedroom is on the first floor and two master bedrooms are on the second floor. Attached storage room in the rear and two off street parking spaces. Location is convenient to I-95 and Avenues Mall, 15 minute drive to Downtown Jacksonville, 20 minutes to NAS Jax, and 30 minutes to Jacksonville Beach.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313707
Property Id 313707

(RLNE5908611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8079 Village Gate Ct have any available units?
8079 Village Gate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8079 Village Gate Ct have?
Some of 8079 Village Gate Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8079 Village Gate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8079 Village Gate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8079 Village Gate Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8079 Village Gate Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8079 Village Gate Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8079 Village Gate Ct offers parking.
Does 8079 Village Gate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8079 Village Gate Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8079 Village Gate Ct have a pool?
No, 8079 Village Gate Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8079 Village Gate Ct have accessible units?
No, 8079 Village Gate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8079 Village Gate Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8079 Village Gate Ct has units with dishwashers.
