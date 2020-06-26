All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

802 Hickory Lakes Drive East

802 East Hickory Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 East Hickory Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Available 08/01/19 Hickory Lakes Community - Property Id: 26957

Three bedroom two full baths, dinning room/office, large kitchen with eat in counter adjacent to living room, kitchenette, living room with fireplace with sliding glass doors leading to large screened in porch to fenced in back yard. 1,639 Sq. Ft. living space, two car garage with auto garage door with remote car opener, in ground sprinkler system with time clock. Large walk in closet in Master bed room. Great community, only two miles from Neptune Beach, Small park with in walking distance, Larger Park (Leonard Abess Park) one mile away with basket ball, tennis, baseball diamond and fenced in play ground. Duval School District, Sabal Palm Elementary Pk-5 0.9 miles, Landmark Middle School 6-8 1.1 miles, Sandalwood High School 9-12 3.6 Miles. Close to Supper Markets, food stores and shopping. Home has new roof and siding.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26957p
Property Id 26957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5029622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East have any available units?
802 Hickory Lakes Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East have?
Some of 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
802 Hickory Lakes Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East offers parking.
Does 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East have a pool?
No, 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East have accessible units?
No, 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Hickory Lakes Drive East has units with dishwashers.
