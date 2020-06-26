802 Hickory Lakes Drive East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

Available 08/01/19 Hickory Lakes Community - Property Id: 26957



Three bedroom two full baths, dinning room/office, large kitchen with eat in counter adjacent to living room, kitchenette, living room with fireplace with sliding glass doors leading to large screened in porch to fenced in back yard. 1,639 Sq. Ft. living space, two car garage with auto garage door with remote car opener, in ground sprinkler system with time clock. Large walk in closet in Master bed room. Great community, only two miles from Neptune Beach, Small park with in walking distance, Larger Park (Leonard Abess Park) one mile away with basket ball, tennis, baseball diamond and fenced in play ground. Duval School District, Sabal Palm Elementary Pk-5 0.9 miles, Landmark Middle School 6-8 1.1 miles, Sandalwood High School 9-12 3.6 Miles. Close to Supper Markets, food stores and shopping. Home has new roof and siding.

No Pets Allowed



