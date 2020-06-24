All apartments in Jacksonville
7990 Baymeadows Road East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7990 Baymeadows Way · No Longer Available
Location

7990 Baymeadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd floor condo located on the South side of Jacksonville in the community of Stone bridge! This unit has hard wood floors and a washer & dryer! No pets due to HOA rules. To apply go to fhr.manageproperty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7990 Baymeadows Road East have any available units?
7990 Baymeadows Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7990 Baymeadows Road East have?
Some of 7990 Baymeadows Road East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7990 Baymeadows Road East currently offering any rent specials?
7990 Baymeadows Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7990 Baymeadows Road East pet-friendly?
No, 7990 Baymeadows Road East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7990 Baymeadows Road East offer parking?
Yes, 7990 Baymeadows Road East offers parking.
Does 7990 Baymeadows Road East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7990 Baymeadows Road East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7990 Baymeadows Road East have a pool?
Yes, 7990 Baymeadows Road East has a pool.
Does 7990 Baymeadows Road East have accessible units?
No, 7990 Baymeadows Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 7990 Baymeadows Road East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7990 Baymeadows Road East has units with dishwashers.
