7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This one of kind home is located on a premier home site of well-established & gated, Deerwood Golf & Country Club. Lush landscaping, breathtaking water & golf views of 1st hole surround this beautiful estate. French provincial details & architectural design by Pappas Architects Inc. is truly one of a kind. Features elegant lead glass entry, spacious rooms, 2 wood-burning FP's, tile floors, formal living & dining, large great rm w/bar, storage, 3 car side entry garage, brick terrace, 2 screened porches & walking distance to the exclusive club amenities. THE HOUSE MAY BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $8500.00.