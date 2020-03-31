All apartments in Jacksonville
7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:46 AM

7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD

7987 Hollyridge Road · (904) 993-9157
Location

7987 Hollyridge Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 7175 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This one of kind home is located on a premier home site of well-established & gated, Deerwood Golf & Country Club. Lush landscaping, breathtaking water & golf views of 1st hole surround this beautiful estate. French provincial details & architectural design by Pappas Architects Inc. is truly one of a kind. Features elegant lead glass entry, spacious rooms, 2 wood-burning FP's, tile floors, formal living & dining, large great rm w/bar, storage, 3 car side entry garage, brick terrace, 2 screened porches & walking distance to the exclusive club amenities. THE HOUSE MAY BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $8500.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD have any available units?
7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD have?
Some of 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD does offer parking.
Does 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD have a pool?
Yes, 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD has a pool.
Does 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
