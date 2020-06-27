7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill guest suite media room tennis court

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home in a gated neighborhood. Open floor plan with kitchen that opens up to the living room. Large master bedroom with two closets. Private guest suite, bonus room w/full bath. Plantation shutters throughput, Fenced in backyard. Neighborhood includes clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, soccer field and barbecue area. Located in the heart of the Southside of Jacksonville near beaches, Mayo Clinic, St. Johns Town Center, movie theatres, dining, grocery and minutes to 9A/I295.