All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E

7984 Hampton Park Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7984 Hampton Park Boulevard East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home in a gated neighborhood. Open floor plan with kitchen that opens up to the living room. Large master bedroom with two closets. Private guest suite, bonus room w/full bath. Plantation shutters throughput, Fenced in backyard. Neighborhood includes clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, soccer field and barbecue area. Located in the heart of the Southside of Jacksonville near beaches, Mayo Clinic, St. Johns Town Center, movie theatres, dining, grocery and minutes to 9A/I295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E have any available units?
7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E have?
Some of 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E currently offering any rent specials?
7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E pet-friendly?
No, 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E offer parking?
No, 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E does not offer parking.
Does 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E have a pool?
Yes, 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E has a pool.
Does 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E have accessible units?
No, 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E does not have accessible units.
Does 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7984 HAMPTON PARK BLVD E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia