Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:14 PM

7944 Gulf Road South

7944 Gulf Road South · No Longer Available
Location

7944 Gulf Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
From I-295 take 103rd Street West to Hillman. Left on Hillman to left Blank Dr, right on Norse to left Gulf, home on the left. Remarks: Welcome to your new home, freshly painted, new carpet and laminate, large open living and dining area and cozy fireplace, Updated kitchen with granite counter, new cabinets with soft close drawers, new flooring and appliances and light and airy Breakfast Nook with bay window. New double hinged E windows. Large fenced back yard with fruit trees. Convenient to major roadways, dining and shopping. Minutes from downtown, Cecil Commerce, NAS Jax and Orange Park. Make an appointment to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 Gulf Road South have any available units?
7944 Gulf Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7944 Gulf Road South have?
Some of 7944 Gulf Road South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7944 Gulf Road South currently offering any rent specials?
7944 Gulf Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 Gulf Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7944 Gulf Road South is pet friendly.
Does 7944 Gulf Road South offer parking?
Yes, 7944 Gulf Road South offers parking.
Does 7944 Gulf Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7944 Gulf Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 Gulf Road South have a pool?
No, 7944 Gulf Road South does not have a pool.
Does 7944 Gulf Road South have accessible units?
No, 7944 Gulf Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 Gulf Road South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7944 Gulf Road South has units with dishwashers.
