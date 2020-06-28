7944 Gulf Road South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

From I-295 take 103rd Street West to Hillman. Left on Hillman to left Blank Dr, right on Norse to left Gulf, home on the left. Remarks: Welcome to your new home, freshly painted, new carpet and laminate, large open living and dining area and cozy fireplace, Updated kitchen with granite counter, new cabinets with soft close drawers, new flooring and appliances and light and airy Breakfast Nook with bay window. New double hinged E windows. Large fenced back yard with fruit trees. Convenient to major roadways, dining and shopping. Minutes from downtown, Cecil Commerce, NAS Jax and Orange Park. Make an appointment to see this home today!