w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

EAST ARLINGTON SINGLE FAMILY ATTACHED 2/1 FOR RENT. From I-95 South, exit on Atlantic Blvd, left on Arlingon, right on Hare Ave, property on right. 2BR, 1 BA, ELEC/WATER/SEWAGE INCLUDED, living room, dining area, kitchen (R/R), Window unit heat and A/C, W/D hookups, tile throughout, fully fenced with common area patio, approx. $825.00 Security deposit. Additional $150.00 for fixed utilities fee (Elec, water, sewage). 960 sq. ft. [AV nslb pm bm] Available now. Use showing assist.