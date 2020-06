Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhome with an attached garage. One of the largest sized units in Timothy's Landing. Located very close to Publix and Walgreens. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer hook ups upstairs. Community includes a playground area and pool. *Available for a 2 year lease* Schedule a private tour today!