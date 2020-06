Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent 2/2 attached home in Fawn Ridge. This home has been freshly painted and has new carpet. The home includes a fireplace,2 car garage with opener, an enclosed sunroom, a small freshly sodded back yard, irrigation system. The kitchen has all appliances. Lawn service included. A great home close to JTB, 95 and 295. No pets. No smokers.