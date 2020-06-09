All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7819 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with attached 1 car garage near 295 with quick access to downtown and NASJAX . Walk in closets . Tile floor in the downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7819 Melvin Road have any available units?
7819 Melvin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7819 Melvin Road currently offering any rent specials?
7819 Melvin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 Melvin Road pet-friendly?
No, 7819 Melvin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7819 Melvin Road offer parking?
Yes, 7819 Melvin Road does offer parking.
Does 7819 Melvin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7819 Melvin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 Melvin Road have a pool?
No, 7819 Melvin Road does not have a pool.
Does 7819 Melvin Road have accessible units?
No, 7819 Melvin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 Melvin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7819 Melvin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7819 Melvin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7819 Melvin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
