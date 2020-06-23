7811 CHASE MEADOWS DR E

Amenities

Kitchen and Family. New stainless steel fridge & stove. New flooring coming along with paint. Beautiful home with huge fenced backyard. Family Room with a wall of built-in shelving, and a separate Living Room that can be used as Flex Room. Separate Dining Room. 3-way split Bedrooms, each Bedroom has a Bathroom next to it. Master Bedroom with enough space for sitting area and spacious Master Bath. Cali-style closet organizers in all closets. Screened and tiled lanai perfect for relaxing after a long day. Note-BR and BA are wrong on tax records. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED