7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning 5 BR 3.5 bath home with 3267 sq ft of gorgeous living space! Located in prestigious Hampton Park close to I-295 and Baymeadows, this location is ideal for easy access to major highways, close to shopping and restaurants, yet nestled away in a manned gated community with fabulous amenities. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and huge eat-in area. Separate living and dining room. Family room has a gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and sliding doors that lead out to a covered patio and fenced-in back yard. All 5 bedrooms are upstairs and generously sized. The Owner's Suite includes a bathroom with walk-in closets, dual sinks, and separate tub and shower. Basic cable incl. Avail 10/5.