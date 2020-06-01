All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR

7809 Blackstone River Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7809 Blackstone River Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning 5 BR 3.5 bath home with 3267 sq ft of gorgeous living space! Located in prestigious Hampton Park close to I-295 and Baymeadows, this location is ideal for easy access to major highways, close to shopping and restaurants, yet nestled away in a manned gated community with fabulous amenities. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and huge eat-in area. Separate living and dining room. Family room has a gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and sliding doors that lead out to a covered patio and fenced-in back yard. All 5 bedrooms are upstairs and generously sized. The Owner's Suite includes a bathroom with walk-in closets, dual sinks, and separate tub and shower. Basic cable incl. Avail 10/5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have any available units?
7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have?
Some of 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR offers parking.
Does 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have a pool?
Yes, 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR has a pool.
Does 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7809 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia