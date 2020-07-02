7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN

Amenities

parking range refrigerator

** To scheduling a showing at this property, visit the listing for the model unit, 7780 Playschool Ln **$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT on this beautiful 3 bedroom townhome available for immediate rental! Hard floors throughout, sliding door to backyard access on the ground floor, and an open kitchen perfect for entertaining. The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!Property Special: No application fees for move-in before 04/30/2020!