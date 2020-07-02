All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 AM

7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN

7796 Playschool Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7796 Playschool Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
** To scheduling a showing at this property, visit the listing for the model unit, 7780 Playschool Ln **$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT on this beautiful 3 bedroom townhome available for immediate rental! Hard floors throughout, sliding door to backyard access on the ground floor, and an open kitchen perfect for entertaining. The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!Property Special: No application fees for move-in before 04/30/2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN have any available units?
7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN currently offering any rent specials?
7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN pet-friendly?
No, 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN offer parking?
Yes, 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN offers parking.
Does 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN have a pool?
No, 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have a pool.
Does 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN have accessible units?
No, 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7796 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have units with air conditioning.

