Jacksonville, FL
7768 Rockridge Drive West
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:04 PM

7768 Rockridge Drive West

7768 Rockridge Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

7768 Rockridge Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change, Please do not disturb our current residents.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,315, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,315, Available 9/27/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7768 Rockridge Drive West have any available units?
7768 Rockridge Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7768 Rockridge Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
7768 Rockridge Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7768 Rockridge Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7768 Rockridge Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 7768 Rockridge Drive West offer parking?
No, 7768 Rockridge Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 7768 Rockridge Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7768 Rockridge Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7768 Rockridge Drive West have a pool?
No, 7768 Rockridge Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 7768 Rockridge Drive West have accessible units?
No, 7768 Rockridge Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 7768 Rockridge Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7768 Rockridge Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7768 Rockridge Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7768 Rockridge Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

