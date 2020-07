Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Three Bedroom - Chimney Lakes - This Cozy three bedroom home has a spacious living room and a separate dining room. The kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The home has been freshly painted and has new flooring. Screened patio. Don't let this one slip away. ** Sorry, NO PETS **



Available NOW

Application fee $50 per adult



(RLNE5342864)