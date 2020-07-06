All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7734 Pikes Peak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7734 Pikes Peak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7734 Pikes Peak Drive

7734 Pikes Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7734 Pikes Peak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Come and see a house with timeless elegance! Located at 7734 Pikes Peak Drive you new home awaits. This beautifully updated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,226 square feet of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy. As you enter the home you will be welcomed by the large spacious living room and a grand fireplace that will keep you and your family warm during those cold wintry nights. The cozy cook friendly eat-in kitchen provides plenty of counter and cabinet space suitable for all of your cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size and all over an ample amount of closet space in each. Extra storage closet is provided in the main hallway. Bathrooms have also been given a more up-to-date look. The sizable fenced in backyard is perfect for grilling out and spending time with family and friends during the summer time, and the back patio area is perfect for a patio set that everyone would enjoy. Come check out this wonderful home before it's gone! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Contact your local leasing agent for further information. Section 8 applicants, qualifying criteria, and deposit levels may vary. Thank you for your interest in this beautiful home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 Pikes Peak Drive have any available units?
7734 Pikes Peak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 Pikes Peak Drive have?
Some of 7734 Pikes Peak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 Pikes Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7734 Pikes Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 Pikes Peak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7734 Pikes Peak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7734 Pikes Peak Drive offer parking?
No, 7734 Pikes Peak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7734 Pikes Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 Pikes Peak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 Pikes Peak Drive have a pool?
No, 7734 Pikes Peak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7734 Pikes Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7734 Pikes Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 Pikes Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7734 Pikes Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia