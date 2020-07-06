Amenities

Come and see a house with timeless elegance! Located at 7734 Pikes Peak Drive you new home awaits. This beautifully updated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,226 square feet of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy. As you enter the home you will be welcomed by the large spacious living room and a grand fireplace that will keep you and your family warm during those cold wintry nights. The cozy cook friendly eat-in kitchen provides plenty of counter and cabinet space suitable for all of your cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size and all over an ample amount of closet space in each. Extra storage closet is provided in the main hallway. Bathrooms have also been given a more up-to-date look. The sizable fenced in backyard is perfect for grilling out and spending time with family and friends during the summer time, and the back patio area is perfect for a patio set that everyone would enjoy. Come check out this wonderful home before it's gone! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Contact your local leasing agent for further information. Section 8 applicants, qualifying criteria, and deposit levels may vary. Thank you for your interest in this beautiful home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.