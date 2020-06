Amenities

This beautiful townhome has all the features of a single family home without all the lawn work. The home offers a large living room and dining room combination, a fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, and three large bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths. Washer and dryer connections and blinds throughout the home. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Close to schools and I-295.