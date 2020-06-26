All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624

7701 Timberlin Park Blvd 1624 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7701 Timberlin Park Blvd 1624, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
online portal
pet friendly
7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 Available 07/15/19 Nice 1 bedroom with detached garage! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2019**

Nestled among lush Florida foliage and nature trails, you can enjoy the tranquility of seclusion found in the private gated community at Villas of Timberlin Park. Convenient to business, shopping and entertainment. Ideally located between the Deerwood and Deercreek Country Clubs, you're just a short drive to the area's hottest beaches. The city's best shopping is right around the corner.

Living at Villas of Timberlin Parc keeps you close to everything. Grill by the lakeside gazebo. Hang out with new friends in the Clubhouse that features a 24-hour modern fitness facility, internet cafe and media room. Take a plunge in the resort-style pool or jog the scenic trails.

This one bedroom condo offers bamboo flooring through-out, custom master closet, renovated bathroom, full sized washer and dryer, balcony with preserve view, detached garage and so much more! Call today to schedule a showing.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE3847376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 have any available units?
7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 have?
Some of 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 is pet friendly.
Does 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 offer parking?
Yes, 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 offers parking.
Does 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 have a pool?
Yes, 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 has a pool.
Does 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 have accessible units?
No, 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia