7701 Timberlin Park Blvd #1624 Available 07/15/19 Nice 1 bedroom with detached garage! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2019**



Nestled among lush Florida foliage and nature trails, you can enjoy the tranquility of seclusion found in the private gated community at Villas of Timberlin Park. Convenient to business, shopping and entertainment. Ideally located between the Deerwood and Deercreek Country Clubs, you're just a short drive to the area's hottest beaches. The city's best shopping is right around the corner.



Living at Villas of Timberlin Parc keeps you close to everything. Grill by the lakeside gazebo. Hang out with new friends in the Clubhouse that features a 24-hour modern fitness facility, internet cafe and media room. Take a plunge in the resort-style pool or jog the scenic trails.



This one bedroom condo offers bamboo flooring through-out, custom master closet, renovated bathroom, full sized washer and dryer, balcony with preserve view, detached garage and so much more! Call today to schedule a showing.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



