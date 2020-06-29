All apartments in Jacksonville
7685 Crosstree Lane
7685 Crosstree Lane

7685 Crosstree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7685 Crosstree Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
7685 Crosstree Lane Available 06/05/20 Luxurious Gated Community Rental Home in James Island - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, move-in ready home in James Island! Home features modern paint colors with open floor plan. Kitchen opens to family room and features 42' cabinets, solid surface countertops and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom has vaulted "tray" ceiling, and premium upgraded master bathroom with custom glass shower, garden tub and double vanity! Patio paver outdoor entertainment space, private backyard with preserve views. A must see, inquire today!

INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL INCLUDED*
LANDSCAPING INCLUDED*

Amenities Included (http://JIHOA.com):
Basketball Courts
Clubhouse
Playground
Pool
Soccer Field
Tennis Courts
Gate House
Splash Pad

TO BEGIN THE RENTAL PROCESS:
Please go to PacificoFL.com for the most accurate listing information, and to view the walk through video found in the photos section. With regard to social distancing, we are now requesting all customers interested in renting this unit to first preview our walk through video. After you see the video you are welcome to apply for the rental based on the video. After application approval, we will coordinate a convenient time for you to see the unit in person prior to signing the lease. If you have any questions please email us at Admin@PacificoFL.com for a quick response.

*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for more information

(RLNE4248893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7685 Crosstree Lane have any available units?
7685 Crosstree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7685 Crosstree Lane have?
Some of 7685 Crosstree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7685 Crosstree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7685 Crosstree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7685 Crosstree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7685 Crosstree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7685 Crosstree Lane offer parking?
No, 7685 Crosstree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7685 Crosstree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7685 Crosstree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7685 Crosstree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7685 Crosstree Lane has a pool.
Does 7685 Crosstree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7685 Crosstree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7685 Crosstree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7685 Crosstree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

