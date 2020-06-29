Amenities

7685 Crosstree Lane Available 06/05/20 Luxurious Gated Community Rental Home in James Island - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, move-in ready home in James Island! Home features modern paint colors with open floor plan. Kitchen opens to family room and features 42' cabinets, solid surface countertops and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom has vaulted "tray" ceiling, and premium upgraded master bathroom with custom glass shower, garden tub and double vanity! Patio paver outdoor entertainment space, private backyard with preserve views. A must see, inquire today!



INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL INCLUDED*

LANDSCAPING INCLUDED*



Amenities Included (http://JIHOA.com):

Basketball Courts

Clubhouse

Playground

Pool

Soccer Field

Tennis Courts

Gate House

Splash Pad



TO BEGIN THE RENTAL PROCESS:

Please go to PacificoFL.com for the most accurate listing information, and to view the walk through video found in the photos section. With regard to social distancing, we are now requesting all customers interested in renting this unit to first preview our walk through video. After you see the video you are welcome to apply for the rental based on the video. After application approval, we will coordinate a convenient time for you to see the unit in person prior to signing the lease. If you have any questions please email us at Admin@PacificoFL.com for a quick response.



*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for more information



