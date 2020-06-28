All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

7648 jana lane

7648 Jana Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

7648 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This unit is a two bed one and a half bath town home that is tiled through out. This loft style town home is perfect for a small family and is located on tr West of Jacksonville near shopping areas and bus routes. Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. If you are interested in this home please contact 904-226-4459 for more information or to schedule a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5105433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

