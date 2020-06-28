7648 jana lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

This unit is a two bed one and a half bath town home that is tiled through out. This loft style town home is perfect for a small family and is located on tr West of Jacksonville near shopping areas and bus routes. Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. If you are interested in this home please contact 904-226-4459 for more information or to schedule a tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5105433)