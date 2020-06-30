All apartments in Jacksonville
7637 Galveston Avenue
7637 Galveston Avenue

7637 Galveston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7637 Galveston Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable single story home has 3 floor to ceiling window flooding the living room in natural light. The master bedroom has double his and her closets and the bathroom has a newly resurfaced vanity and tub/shower. The open style kitchen offers a small bar, leading into the dining and living room or laundry room with washer and dryer connections. The back patio is perfect for grilling and entertaining company and overlooks the expansive backyard.

Features:
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- Back Patio
- Double Closets in Master
- Window AC Unit Included

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7637 Galveston Avenue have any available units?
7637 Galveston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7637 Galveston Avenue have?
Some of 7637 Galveston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7637 Galveston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7637 Galveston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7637 Galveston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7637 Galveston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7637 Galveston Avenue offer parking?
No, 7637 Galveston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7637 Galveston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7637 Galveston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7637 Galveston Avenue have a pool?
No, 7637 Galveston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7637 Galveston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7637 Galveston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7637 Galveston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7637 Galveston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

