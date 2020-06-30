7637 Galveston Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable single story home has 3 floor to ceiling window flooding the living room in natural light. The master bedroom has double his and her closets and the bathroom has a newly resurfaced vanity and tub/shower. The open style kitchen offers a small bar, leading into the dining and living room or laundry room with washer and dryer connections. The back patio is perfect for grilling and entertaining company and overlooks the expansive backyard.



Features:

- Washer and Dryer Connections

- Back Patio

- Double Closets in Master

- Window AC Unit Included



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00

- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.