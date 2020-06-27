7630 Leafy Forest Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Affordable Attached Home! - 2/2.5 This spacious Town home has 2 Master suites with walk-in closets

and bath downstairs. Include one car garage featuring drive way for

additional cars and street parking as well. Garage is finished and can

be used as an office or additional living space if you choose. Home

has fireplace, tile floors downstairs, and fenced in backyard. Washer

and dryer are included with all appliances. Home is great for a family

or roommates, with close commute to Military Base , Jacksonville

University, & Downtown. Contact us today to schedule appointment to

view this beautiful home! $1150.00 a month



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3192376)