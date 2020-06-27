7630 Leafy Forest Way

Amenities
Affordable Attached Home! - 2/2.5 This spacious Town home has 2 Master suites with walk-in closets
and bath downstairs. Include one car garage featuring drive way for
additional cars and street parking as well. Garage is finished and can
be used as an office or additional living space if you choose. Home
has fireplace, tile floors downstairs, and fenced in backyard. Washer
and dryer are included with all appliances. Home is great for a family
or roommates, with close commute to Military Base , Jacksonville
University, & Downtown. Contact us today to schedule appointment to
view this beautiful home! $1150.00 a month
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3192376)