Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7630 Leafy Forest Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

7630 Leafy Forest Way

7630 Leafy Forest Way · No Longer Available
Location

7630 Leafy Forest Way, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Affordable Attached Home! - 2/2.5 This spacious Town home has 2 Master suites with walk-in closets
and bath downstairs. Include one car garage featuring drive way for
additional cars and street parking as well. Garage is finished and can
be used as an office or additional living space if you choose. Home
has fireplace, tile floors downstairs, and fenced in backyard. Washer
and dryer are included with all appliances. Home is great for a family
or roommates, with close commute to Military Base , Jacksonville
University, & Downtown. Contact us today to schedule appointment to
view this beautiful home! $1150.00 a month

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3192376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 Leafy Forest Way have any available units?
7630 Leafy Forest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7630 Leafy Forest Way have?
Some of 7630 Leafy Forest Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 Leafy Forest Way currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Leafy Forest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Leafy Forest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7630 Leafy Forest Way is pet friendly.
Does 7630 Leafy Forest Way offer parking?
Yes, 7630 Leafy Forest Way offers parking.
Does 7630 Leafy Forest Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7630 Leafy Forest Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Leafy Forest Way have a pool?
No, 7630 Leafy Forest Way does not have a pool.
Does 7630 Leafy Forest Way have accessible units?
No, 7630 Leafy Forest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Leafy Forest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7630 Leafy Forest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
