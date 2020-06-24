All apartments in Jacksonville
7622 Wilson Blvd
Last updated March 29 2019 at 3:52 PM

7622 Wilson Blvd

7622 Wilson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7622 Wilson Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3BR house with fenced yard! Convenient west side location! Section 8 OK! Come and see!

K-5:Gregory Drive Elementary
6-8:Jefferson Davis Middle
9-12:Edward White High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7622 Wilson Blvd have any available units?
7622 Wilson Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7622 Wilson Blvd have?
Some of 7622 Wilson Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7622 Wilson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7622 Wilson Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7622 Wilson Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7622 Wilson Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7622 Wilson Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7622 Wilson Blvd offers parking.
Does 7622 Wilson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7622 Wilson Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7622 Wilson Blvd have a pool?
No, 7622 Wilson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7622 Wilson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7622 Wilson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7622 Wilson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7622 Wilson Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
