All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7620 JANA LN S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7620 JANA LN S
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

7620 JANA LN S

7620 Jana Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7620 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated townhome available now! Freshly painted inside with new appliances! New floors in both bathrooms and kitchen. Come see today! Pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 JANA LN S have any available units?
7620 JANA LN S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7620 JANA LN S currently offering any rent specials?
7620 JANA LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 JANA LN S pet-friendly?
No, 7620 JANA LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7620 JANA LN S offer parking?
No, 7620 JANA LN S does not offer parking.
Does 7620 JANA LN S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 JANA LN S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 JANA LN S have a pool?
No, 7620 JANA LN S does not have a pool.
Does 7620 JANA LN S have accessible units?
No, 7620 JANA LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 JANA LN S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7620 JANA LN S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7620 JANA LN S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7620 JANA LN S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia