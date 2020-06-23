Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Just 10 minutes from downtown, you can spend less time driving and more time living in this spacious town home! Near parks, schools, shopping and more is also an added benifit. The 1 car attached garage and private back yard with patio set this home apart and inside you'll appreciate the open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings complete with fans to keep you cool and comfortable and you've got fantastic storage throughout with plenty of closet space. Schedule your showing today before this awesome opportunity slips through your fingers.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/7612-hovering-mist-way ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.