7611 JANA LN S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7611 JANA LN S

7611 S Jana Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7611 S Jana Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 3/2 town home looking for a great renter. Fenced backyard and utility room with w/d connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 JANA LN S have any available units?
7611 JANA LN S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7611 JANA LN S have?
Some of 7611 JANA LN S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 JANA LN S currently offering any rent specials?
7611 JANA LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 JANA LN S pet-friendly?
No, 7611 JANA LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7611 JANA LN S offer parking?
Yes, 7611 JANA LN S offers parking.
Does 7611 JANA LN S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 JANA LN S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 JANA LN S have a pool?
No, 7611 JANA LN S does not have a pool.
Does 7611 JANA LN S have accessible units?
No, 7611 JANA LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 JANA LN S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 JANA LN S does not have units with dishwashers.

