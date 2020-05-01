All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:41 PM

7609 TACONY DR

7609 Tacony Drive · (904) 598-1557 ext. 104
Location

7609 Tacony Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Close to everything !!This single-family home features wood and tile flooring and a renovated bathroom! Interior layout includes 3 bedrooms, a formal living room, a large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets/ countertop space, a separate family room, an inside laundry, screened patio, and a FENCED rear yard. A Great Starter Home allows you to enjoy the freedom that comes from a single-family home.Easy access to the Dames Point and Wonderwood bridges. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, Mayport, Regency, and the Beaches. Drive the neighborhood to see if this home will work for you. Then Call for an Appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

