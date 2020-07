Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom / 2 bath split Open Floor plan. Eat-in kitchen area with separate dining room.Newer low maintenance laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances. Attached 2 car garage. Beautiful lake view with one of the largest lots in the community. All tenants 18+ must apply, $45 per application. Tenant responsible for all utilities/services. Renters insurance required. No pets allowed. Property also listed for sale MLS #992686.Available 9/1/19