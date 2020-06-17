7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

No Carpet! Lovely, well-kept home on a culdesac in a quiet, desirable neighborhood with community pool (access is included in rent). This home is located in a central location, and is an easy commute to NAS Jacksonville, downtown, shopping, river and beaches. Total peace of mind with professional video security system monitoring included in rent. Fully fenced backyard.Check out the 3D 360 Interactive Tour, linked where you see photos. You can walk through this home using your mobile device or computer, just as if you were standing in the home itself. Move easily from room to room and see a ''dollhouse'' view of the home. Also included is a floor plan with room measurements, and an interactive measuring tape so that you can determine if your furniture will fit!