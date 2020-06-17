All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 PM

7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT

7567 Cliff Cottage Court · (904) 900-4766
Location

7567 Cliff Cottage Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
ice maker
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
No Carpet! Lovely, well-kept home on a culdesac in a quiet, desirable neighborhood with community pool (access is included in rent). This home is located in a central location, and is an easy commute to NAS Jacksonville, downtown, shopping, river and beaches. Total peace of mind with professional video security system monitoring included in rent. Fully fenced backyard.Check out the 3D 360 Interactive Tour, linked where you see photos. You can walk through this home using your mobile device or computer, just as if you were standing in the home itself. Move easily from room to room and see a ''dollhouse'' view of the home. Also included is a floor plan with room measurements, and an interactive measuring tape so that you can determine if your furniture will fit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT have any available units?
7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT have?
Some of 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT's amenities include pool, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT pet-friendly?
No, 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT offer parking?
No, 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT does not offer parking.
Does 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT have a pool?
Yes, 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT has a pool.
Does 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT have accessible units?
No, 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7567 CLIFF COTTAGE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
