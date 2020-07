Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome to beautiful Brightwater!! This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with attached one car garage. Enjoy screened in patio while relaxing with the beautiful pond view. Master suite also has a pond view. Upstairs sports all 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Laundry, complete with Washer and Dryer. Close to 295 and Butler Blvd. for easy access to the St. Johns Town Center,grocery stores, work and beaches. Brightwater has nice fitness center, beautiful pool and common areas.