All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7523 Canaveral Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7523 Canaveral Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7523 Canaveral Rd

7523 Canaveral Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7523 Canaveral Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b16c95000 ----
Welcome home to this super cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on the Westside of Jacksonville! This home includes brand new carpet, fresh paint, washer/dryer connections, AC, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, & a carport! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Canaveral Rd have any available units?
7523 Canaveral Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 Canaveral Rd have?
Some of 7523 Canaveral Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Canaveral Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Canaveral Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Canaveral Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7523 Canaveral Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7523 Canaveral Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7523 Canaveral Rd offers parking.
Does 7523 Canaveral Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Canaveral Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Canaveral Rd have a pool?
No, 7523 Canaveral Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7523 Canaveral Rd have accessible units?
No, 7523 Canaveral Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Canaveral Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 Canaveral Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia