7523 Canaveral Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b16c95000 ----

Welcome home to this super cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on the Westside of Jacksonville! This home includes brand new carpet, fresh paint, washer/dryer connections, AC, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, & a carport! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.