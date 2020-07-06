All apartments in Jacksonville
7484 SCARLET IBIS LN

7484 Scarlet Ibis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7484 Scarlet Ibis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This location is PERFECT! Private, gated Luxury Townhome community centrally located near the St. Johns Town Center, UNF, the Mayo clinic, the beaches, Southside, and Downtown. This unit has three bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms with an eat-in kitchen. It has a one car garage, and a screened lanai. Friendly reminder no street parking. ALL Guests please park in Visitor parking only. The community amenities include club house, fitness center, and swimming pool. Pets will be considered on individual basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN have any available units?
7484 SCARLET IBIS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN have?
Some of 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7484 SCARLET IBIS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN is pet friendly.
Does 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN offers parking.
Does 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN have a pool?
Yes, 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN has a pool.
Does 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN have accessible units?
No, 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7484 SCARLET IBIS LN has units with dishwashers.

