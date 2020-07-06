7484 SCARLET IBIS LN

Amenities

This location is PERFECT! Private, gated Luxury Townhome community centrally located near the St. Johns Town Center, UNF, the Mayo clinic, the beaches, Southside, and Downtown. This unit has three bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms with an eat-in kitchen. It has a one car garage, and a screened lanai. Friendly reminder no street parking. ALL Guests please park in Visitor parking only. The community amenities include club house, fitness center, and swimming pool. Pets will be considered on individual basis.