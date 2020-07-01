All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:45 AM

7480-1 Red Crane Ln.

7480 Red Crane Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7480 Red Crane Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
7480 Red Crane Lane: Move right into to this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town house with a 1 car attached garage! This beautiful unit features tile in the livingroom and stainless steel appliances. This unit backs up to the pond and offers relaxing views of the water fountain. Sorry, no pets. Listing Courtesy of Rebate Rentals Brightwater Community is tucked away off of Gate Parkway offering the closeness to it all without the hustle and bustle. You will have premiere shopping and dining less than 3 miles away at the St. John's Town Center. This location is equally convenient to major roadways and businesses. Living in the Brightwater Community, you enjoy amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Text, Call or Email for more information

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. have any available units?
7480-1 Red Crane Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. have?
Some of 7480-1 Red Crane Ln.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7480-1 Red Crane Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. offers parking.
Does 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. has a pool.
Does 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7480-1 Red Crane Ln. has units with dishwashers.

