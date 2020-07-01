7480-1 Red Crane Ln.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

7480 Red Crane Lane: Move right into to this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town house with a 1 car attached garage! This beautiful unit features tile in the livingroom and stainless steel appliances. This unit backs up to the pond and offers relaxing views of the water fountain. Sorry, no pets. Listing Courtesy of Rebate Rentals Brightwater Community is tucked away off of Gate Parkway offering the closeness to it all without the hustle and bustle. You will have premiere shopping and dining less than 3 miles away at the St. John's Town Center. This location is equally convenient to major roadways and businesses. Living in the Brightwater Community, you enjoy amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Text, Call or Email for more information



Terms: One year lease