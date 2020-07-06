All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7460 Red Crane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained 3/2.5 th with stunning view of lake. Nice tile and hardwood downstairs with half a bath with built in shelving. Open large kitchen with place for table with gorgeous grey and white granite. Floor to ceiling sliders with screened in lanai for relaxing. Upstairs two nice sized bedrooms with walk in closets and nice open LOFT for office or extra den. Great TH in gated community close to shopping and A schools. You wont be disappointed in the Th with attached one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 7460 RED CRANE LN have any available units?
7460 RED CRANE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7460 RED CRANE LN have?
Some of 7460 RED CRANE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7460 RED CRANE LN currently offering any rent specials?
7460 RED CRANE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7460 RED CRANE LN pet-friendly?
No, 7460 RED CRANE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7460 RED CRANE LN offer parking?
Yes, 7460 RED CRANE LN offers parking.
Does 7460 RED CRANE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7460 RED CRANE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7460 RED CRANE LN have a pool?
Yes, 7460 RED CRANE LN has a pool.
Does 7460 RED CRANE LN have accessible units?
No, 7460 RED CRANE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7460 RED CRANE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7460 RED CRANE LN has units with dishwashers.

