7460 Red Crane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Deerwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained 3/2.5 th with stunning view of lake. Nice tile and hardwood downstairs with half a bath with built in shelving. Open large kitchen with place for table with gorgeous grey and white granite. Floor to ceiling sliders with screened in lanai for relaxing. Upstairs two nice sized bedrooms with walk in closets and nice open LOFT for office or extra den. Great TH in gated community close to shopping and A schools. You wont be disappointed in the Th with attached one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7460 RED CRANE LN have any available units?
7460 RED CRANE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.