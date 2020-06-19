All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:59 PM

7428 Centauri Road

7428 Centauri Road · (904) 274-4254
Location

7428 Centauri Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7428 Centauri Road have any available units?
7428 Centauri Road has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7428 Centauri Road currently offering any rent specials?
7428 Centauri Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 Centauri Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7428 Centauri Road is pet friendly.
Does 7428 Centauri Road offer parking?
No, 7428 Centauri Road does not offer parking.
Does 7428 Centauri Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7428 Centauri Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 Centauri Road have a pool?
Yes, 7428 Centauri Road has a pool.
Does 7428 Centauri Road have accessible units?
No, 7428 Centauri Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 Centauri Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7428 Centauri Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7428 Centauri Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7428 Centauri Road does not have units with air conditioning.
