Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Welcome home! You will love this adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home just moments from NAS Jax! This home feature new flooring throughout and new paint as well! Featuring a large, open floor plan with spacious loft! There is plenty of room to spread out here as well as plenty of storage space on both the first and second floor! Large windows allow for ample light throughout the home, This home will not last long! Schedule your showing today. Renter's insurance required.